Biden gets 223 electoral votes, Trump garners 148, reports Fox News

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. According to early results of the US presidential vote, Democratic candidate Joseph Biden has already managed to secure 223 electoral votes, while his main rival, Donald Trump, currently has 148, Fox News said.

A total of 270 electoral votes are needed to win the election.

So far, the outcome of the voting in the following swing states remains unclear: Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), Ohio (18), Michigan (16), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Minnesota (10), Wisconsin (10), Iowa (6) and Nevada (6). Of all these states, Biden currently leads only in Minnesota, according to Fox News.

The 2020 United States elections are scheduled for November 3. Nationwide, American citizens are heading to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters are deciding on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.

Due to the coronavirus situation, an unprecedented number of citizens have cast their votes by mail or at early in-person polling sites over fears that the virus could spread at busy voting places on Election Day.