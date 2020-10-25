Pompeo urges Lukashenko to let political strategist Shklyarov leave Belarus

WASHINGTON, October 25. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a telephone conversation to let the political strategist Vitaly Shklyarov, a US citizen, leave the territory of Belarus immediately, a representative of the US Department of State told TASS.

"The Secretary of State urged a full release and immediate departure from Belarus of the illegitimately detained US citizen Vitaly Shklyarov," the representative said.

Shklyarov was detained in late July in Gomel and accused of organizing and preparing actions disturbing public order. The political strategist was born in Belarus but lived in the US for several years. His wife and a child are US citizens.