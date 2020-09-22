Over 13,000 coronavirus cases registered in Brazil in past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 22. /TASS/. Brazil’s coronavirus case tally rose to 4,558,068, with 13,439 cases registered in the past day, according to the data published by the South American country’s Health Ministry.
The death toll grew by 377 in the past day, reaching 137,272. Over 85% of those infected (3,887,199) have already recovered and another 533,597 patients remain under doctors’ supervision. The country has 21,690 cases of infection and 653 coronavirus-related deaths per 1 million citizens.
In the past week, 212,553 new cases of infection have been documented in Brazil, which is nearly 20,000 more than the week before. The death toll started to grow again after three consecutive weeks of decline: 5,322 deaths were registered on September 13-19, compared to 5,007 the week before.
Brazil confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on February 26. It currently ranks third after India and the USA on the list of countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, and second in coronavirus deaths after the United States.