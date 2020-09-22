Over 13,000 coronavirus cases registered in Brazil in past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 22. /TASS/. Brazil’s coronavirus case tally rose to 4,558,068, with 13,439 cases registered in the past day, according to the data published by the South American country’s Health Ministry.

The death toll grew by 377 in the past day, reaching 137,272. Over 85% of those infected (3,887,199) have already recovered and another 533,597 patients remain under doctors’ supervision. The country has 21,690 cases of infection and 653 coronavirus-related deaths per 1 million citizens.