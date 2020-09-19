Trump baffled by criticism for ‘getting along’ with Putin

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. In his campaign remarks in Minnessota on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he was baffled by attempts to criticize him for ‘getting along’ with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"If I got along with Putin, somebody said: ‘He gets along well with Putin.’ And I’m saying to myself: ‘But isn’t that sort of a good thing? Is that bad?’" Trump said, adding once again that "there has never been anybody so tough on Russia with the sanctions."

Back in his 2016 election campaign, Trump constantly stressed that he was hoping to "get along" with Moscow in order to start jointly solving the most pressing present-day issues. His political opponents have since accused him of being too loyal to Russia, to the detriment of the US national interests.

The United States will hold a general election on November 3. US voters will elect the president and vice-president, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, one third of the Senate, and the governors of 13 states and territories. The incumbent, Donald Trump, will be challenged by the Democratic Party’s candidate Joseph Biden. The contenders for the post of US vice-president are Michael Pence and Kamala Harris, respectively.