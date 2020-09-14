Russia and Turkey to hold talks on Syria, Libya on September 15-16

ANKARA, September 14. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will hold another round of consultations on the situation in Syria and Libya on September 15-16, the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed on Monday.

"The consultations between Turkish and Russian inter-agency delegations on Syria and Libya will continue on September 15-16 in Ankara on a technical level," the message informed.

The previous round of talks was held on August 31-September 1 in Moscow. Before that, Russian-Turkish consultations on Libyan regulation were held on July 21-22 in Ankara. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin headed the Russian delegation to the talks, while Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal headed the Turkish one.