TASS, September 10. London sticks to agreements regarding Northern Ireland, the UK government said Wednesday, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s phone call with his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.

"The Prime Minister confirmed the UK’s commitment to implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Joint Committee process," the statement says.

"The leaders also spoke about the bilateral relationship and the Prime Minister reiterated his desire to strengthen ties and increase dialogue between the countries in the future," it adds.

The new bill will regulate trade relations between the parts of the United Kingdom after the Brexit transition period that ends on December 31, 2020. The document states directly that some of its clauses will have effect despite its contradiction or incompatibility with the international law.

The bill refers primarily to one of the main Brexit agreement clauses - the status of the Northern Ireland as a part of the UK customs space which also enjoys access to the EU single market and customs zone.

The new bill has already been condemned not only by the EU, bot also by Wales and Scotland, who accuse London of centralization of power; the bill has also been criticized by some members of the ruling Conservative party, who warn about the damage it will cause to the UK’s reputation on the international arena.