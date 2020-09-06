Thousands of protesters heading to Lukashenko’s residence in Minsk

MINSK, September 6. /TASS/. Several thousand participants of protests in the Belarusian capital are heading along Victors Avenue to Independence Palace, the residence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene on Sunday.

The participants marched on the roadway, passing Minsk Hero City Obelisk. Police warn the protesters that the rally is illegal but do not prevent their movement.

The law enforcement officers are calling on journalists to stay away from Independence Palace even after document checks.

During the day, journalists in various parts of the city were stopped for document checks and were asked to work in Press vests.

Police installed water cannons, armored vehicles and barbed wire barriers in the streets near Victors Avenue.