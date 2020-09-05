About 30 protesters detained at unsanctioned rallies in Minsk on Saturday

MINSK, September 5. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcers detained no more than 30 protesters at unauthorized rallies in Minsk on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Minsk police told TASS.

"There are detainees, not more than 30 people. They were taken to local police stations. They had been taking part in unauthorized rallies under non-state symbols. The police responded to this," Natalia Ganusevich said.

It was earlier reported that the Belarusian police apprehended several protesters taking part in the students’ unauthorized rallies in downtown Minsk. On Saturday, students’ rallies and a women’s traditional protest march were held in the Belarusian capital.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12% refused to recognize the election’s results and is currently ensconced in Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition’s Coordination Council keeps calling on the country’s population to carry on with protests, while the authorities stress the need to put an end to these unlawful activities.