Agreements with Russia yield positive results for Belarusian economy - president

MINSK, September 5. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that agreements and intergovernmental consultations with Russia are yielding positive results for the Belarusian economy.

Lukashenko noted at a meeting with members of the Belarusian Security Council on Saturday that a lot had been done recently to make the country’s economy work properly. "We must give credit, both agreements with Russia and intergovernmental consultations are yielding positive results," BelTA news agency quotes him as saying.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin paid a visit to Belarus on Thursday. Before the meeting between the two countries’ prime ministers attended by members of the delegations, Mishustin met with President Lukashenko.