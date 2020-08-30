French military officer suspected of spying for Russia

PARIS, August 30. /TASS/. French prosecutors have launched an investigation against a lieutenant colonel of the French Armed Forces, who is suspected of handing over important data to the Russian special services, French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly told Europe-1 radio station on Sunday.

"I can confirm that the court’s investigation has started against a high-ranking officer over suspicion of handing over [crucial information] or inflicting damage to security. A respective procedure was launched against him since the Ministry of the Armed Forces has initiated checks by the prosecution," Parly said. "We have taken all necessary security measures. Now it is important that the judicial system carries out its work in accordance with the principle of secrecy of the investigation."

"Only the judicial system can confirm" the motives of the officer’s actions and rule if there is a crime, the minister said.

According to the report, the officer was serving at an Italian military base. He was detained by the staff of France’s General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) when he was planning to come back to Italy.