Russia, Turkey, Iran agree to hold Astana peace talks soon

ANKARA, August 26. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran has revealed that they are ready to hold another round Astana peace talks on Syria soon, the Turkish foreign ministry said Tuesday in a joint statement following consultations in Geneva.

"Commitment to hold another international meeting on Syria in Astana format as soon as possible was confirmed," the statement reads. "[The sides] confirmed determination to fight all forms and manifestations of terrorism and counter separatist agenda that can damage sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as national security of neighboring countries. They also agreed to continue cooperation to fully neutralize such terrorist groups as the Islamic State, Jabhat al-Nusra, Al-Qaeda and other groups affiliated with them and recognized as terrorist by the UN."

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran condemned the recent oil deal inked between the US and Syria’s Kurds as well as "Israel’s military attacks on Syria" and "unilateral sanctions adopted amid the pandemic".