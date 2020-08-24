Russian, Lebanese diplomats discuss situation in Middle East

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, was in focus of a meeting between Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The two diplomats exchanged views on the development of the situation in Lebanon and in the Middle East in general," the ministry said. "The Russian side reiterated its commitment to the unity, sovereignty and independence of the friendly Lebanese Republic and stressed that it is up to the Lebanese to resolve all the matters of the national agenda without external pressure.

The meeting was requested by the Lebanese diplomat.