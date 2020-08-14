Russian diplomat detained in Czech Republic in June

PRAGUE, August 14. /TASS/. A Russian diplomat was detained by the Czech police in June of this year for illegally buying ammunition, the Czech Radio informed on Friday.

The diplomat was detained in the town of Ricany near Prague. Police claim that he was illegally purchasing bullets for a sniper rifle and other ammunition. Due to the fact that he had diplomatic immunity, the diplomat was released.

According to the radio, the detained person was employed at the department of the Russian Embassy’s military attache. Soon after the incident, the diplomat left the Czech Republic.

TASS has not received a comment from the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic so far.