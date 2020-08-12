Hundreds of girls with white roses gather in Minsk in act of solidarity with opposition

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. Several hundred girls wearing white clothes holding white roses in their hands formed a human chain outside Minsk’s Komarovsky Market in solidarity with those injured during the protests in the previous days, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Police officers asked the girls to disperse. They began to disperse, but then returned. Holding hands, they chanted, "We believe, we can, we will win!"

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. After the results of exit polls were announced, according to which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.08 % of the vote, mass protests flared up in Minsk and other cities, which spiraled into clashes with police. The protests continued at nights on August 10 and August 11. According to the Interior Ministry, several thousands of protesters were detained. One person was killed when he tried to throw an unidentified explosive device at the law enforcement officers, but it exploded in his hand. Lukashenko’s key rival Svetlana Tihanovskaya, who garnered 10.09 % of the vote, has fled to Lithuania.