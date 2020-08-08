Russian doctors help 92 people, including 12 children, in Beirut hospital

BEIRUT, August 8. /TASS/. Doctors of the Russian emergencies ministry’s mobile hospital in Beirut helped 92 people, including 12 children, in the past two days, the head of the medical service of the ministry’s Tsentrospas State Central Airmobile Rescue Team said on Saturday.

"As of 18:30 August 7, 79 patients have received treatment. The two-day total is 92, including 12 children," Alexei Skorobulatov said, adding that the patients were suffering mostly from cuts, bruises and fractures.

On August 6, an air mobile hospital of the Russian emergency ministry’s Tsentrospas unit opened in Beirut ravaged by a major explosion on Monday. The facility’s in-patient ward is operating round the clock and can accommodate 50 people. The out-patient department can accept up to 200 patients daily and works between 08:00 and 20:00.

The hospital is operating autonomously and can stay like that for up to 30 days straight. It has an ICU, operating theatre, diagnosis and consultation units as well as ultrasound, X-ray and EKG departments and a blood lab. The hospital is equipped for most complicated surgeries.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area near the Lebanese Navy’s base on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, while more than 300,000 people were left without homes. At least 154 people died and 5,000 were injured, dozens are still listed as missing. Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs service six years ago.