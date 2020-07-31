{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases exceed 89,000

A total of 1,414 coronavirus patients were identified in the past day

NUR-SULTAN, July 31. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rose by 1,414 to 89,078 in the past 24 hours, the government’s interagency commission on coronavirus response said in a statement on Friday.

"As many as 1,414 coronavirus patients were identified in the past day, 627 of them don’t have any symptoms. A total of 89,078 cases have been confirmed in the country so far," the statement reads.

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry announces the number of new coronavirus deaths once a week. As many as 208 fatalities were recorded on July 20-26, bringing the total to 793.

According to the Russian Health Ministry, about 100 Russian doctors have been dispatched to Kazakhstan to help combat the pandemic. In addition, Russia has provided medicine and personal protective equipment to the country.

