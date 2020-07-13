Putin, Erdogan discussed situation in Idlib and settlement in Lybia

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave high marks to the interaction between the Defense Ministries of the two countries which allowed to stabilize the situation in the Syrian Idlib. The Kremlin press service reports that the two Presidents had a telephone conversation during which they continued to discuss the pressing issues of the international agenda.

"The emphasis was placed, for instance, on the importance of stepping up the efforts to assist in the Syrian settlement, including the Astana format - backed by the agreements of the Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit held on July 1, 2020. High marks were given to the interaction along the lines of Russia’s and Turkey’s Defense Ministries, which allowed to stabilize the situation in Idlib and in the northeast of the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement said.

Additionally, the Russian and Turkish heads of state have agreed to activate political-diplomatic efforts for the soonest end to the Libyan conflict and the return to the negotiation process in that country.

"They have once again stressed the need for the soonest end to the armed conflict in Libya and the soonest return to negotiations based on the decisions of the Berlin conference that took place on January 19, 2020 approved by Resolution 2510 of the UN Security Council. They agreed to activate joint political-diplomatic efforts in this area," the Kremlin press service notes.