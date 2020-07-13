Hungary reopens borders for Russian nationals, says embassy

MOSCOW, July 13./TASS/. Hungary will reopen its border for Russian nationals from July 15, the Hungarian Embassy to Russia blogged on Facebook on Monday.

"Within the framework of epidemiological rules imposed in connection with COVID-19, the rules of entry in Hungary will change from July 15, 2020," it said. "Under the decision of the Hungarian epidemiological authorities, Russia has been put on the list of the ‘yellow’ zone countries (the countries with an increased risk are divided into ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ zones)," the embassy reported.

It said that the nationals of Hungary and members of their families arriving from Russia, as well as those who are not Hungarian nationals, must undergo medical examination upon their entry. If there are no coronavirus suspicions, they will have to spend 14 days in quarantine. Quarantine can be avoided only if two coronavirus tests conducted in the past five days (48 hours apart) show a negative result, and this will be documented in Hungarian or in English, the embassy said.

It also said that entry would be denied to the foreign nationals with suspected coronavirus.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing sent to the Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency the list of 13 countries where Russia would be able to restart flights at the first stage, with Hungary among them. Meanwhile, the Council of the European Union refused to put Russia on the initial list of the countries that it would open its borders for. The updated list of the ‘safe’ countries is due on July 15.