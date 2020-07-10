Yerevan alarmed over growing Turkey’s military political assistance to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, July 10. /TASS/. Armenia sees Turkey’s military political assistance to Azerbaijan as a threat to its security, as follows from the updated Armenia’s national security strategy that was adopted on Friday.

"Turkey’s military political assistance to Azerbaijan augments Baku’s attempts to resolve the conflict (in Nagorno-Karabakh - TASS) by military means. Especially alarming is Turkey’s readiness to interfere [into the conflict siding with Baku]," the document reads.

According to the document, Turkey’s actions are considered as unpredictable. "Turkey will not be seen as a threat to Armenia’s national security is it revises its unfriendly policy towards our country and our people," the document stresses.

The previous edition of Armenia’s national security strategy was adopted in 2007. Many political changes have taken place both in Armenia, in the region and in the world ever since, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said earlier.