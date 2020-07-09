Committee to Protect Journalists urges to release former journalist Safronov

NEW YORK, July 9. /TASS/. The US-based rights organization, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) demanded the release of Ivan Safronov, a former journalist with Russia’s Kommersant and Vedomosti papers, and an adviser to the Roscosmos head.

"Ivan Safronov should be immediately released, and the bogus spying charges against him should be thrown out," Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, was quoted as saying in a statement on the organization’s website.

"Other journalists who show their support for Safronov by protesting should be allowed to do so without fear of reprisal," she said.