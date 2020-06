CAIRO, June 13. /TASS/. The tallest tower in the world - the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (UAE) - was lit up on Friday portraying the Russian flag to celebrate Russia Day.

"Burj Khalifa lights up in honour of Russia Day. We wish our Russian community a celebratory day," the tower’s administration said on Twitter.

Opened in 2010, Burj Khalifa reaches a height of 828 meters and is the tallest building in the world. The skyscraper has 163 floors.