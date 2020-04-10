No country able to cope with pandemic on its own, says Germany’s ex-chancellor Schroeder

BERLIN, April 10. /TASS/. Germany’s former federal chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder (he held the post in 1998-2005) has called upon Moscow, Washington, Beijing and Brussels to cooperate more rather than engage in conflicts amid the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This pandemic is a challenge no country around the world will be able to cope with on its own," Schroeder warns. "Possibly, this world crisis will bring about a certain revision of the realities and the awareness that it is a problem that can be coped with only by presenting a joint front."

"Instead of confrontation in international relations we need greater cooperation. If Washington, Moscow, Beijing and Brussels fail to realize this, it will be a bad omen for our future," Schroeder stated. The way he sees it, in scale the current pandemic has much in common with the other global problems, such as climate change and famine.