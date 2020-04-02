Russia may send more medical supplies to US if needed — diplomat

NEW YORK, April 2. /TASS/. Russia may send more medical supplies to the United States amid coronavirus spread, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky told reporters on Wednesday.

Polyansky was present at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York when the Russian plane with medical supplies landed. "There are mostly items for individual protection, which are scarce here," Polyansky said in response to a corresponding question.

"The accepting side will probably use it [medical supplies] in the appropriate way," he added. "The situation in New York is really very difficult, and I think that every mask, every protection equipment is valuable here, so it is hard to overestimate the importance of such aid. This is a good gesture of solidarity with New Yorkers, I think they will appreciate that," he noted.

Responding to a question on whether Moscow will continue providing assistance to the US, he said: "I don't know this for sure at the moment, but I think that this should not be ruled out." He added that the Russian aid consisted mostly by items for individual protection which are currently scarce in New York.

According to the latest reports, over 209,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the US, and the death toll exceeded 4,600.