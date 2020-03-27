Over 21,000 Russians to be evacuated from Indonesia, Thailand next week

According to the Russian foreign ministry’s data, the biggest number of Russians are staying in Indonesia and Thailand - 4,000 and 17,000, respectively. It is planned to evacuate them to Russia by Russian air companies within the next week," it said.

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Most of Russians who are currently stuck outside Russia amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, more than 21,000 people, are staying in Indonesia and Thailand. They will be evacuated to Russia within the next week, Russia’s Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Friday.

Most of those staying in Thailand are passengers with tickets. They will be brought back to Russia by April 1.

As for Indonesia, Russian national will be evacuated by Aeroflot and Rossiya flights.

"Options of evacuating Russian citizens from Latin America (Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina) are eing looked at. The Russian foreign ministry, our embassies in these countries, Russia’s Tourism and Air Transport Agencies, and Azur Air are compiling lists, obtaining permits from the authorities and addressing logistics issues. It is planned to send a 524-seating flight from Moscow on March 30," Rosaviatsiya said.

The working group on the coordination of evacuation-related matters is also working on organizinf evacuation of Russian nationals from India, Tunisia, Moldova, Montenegro, Tanzania, Mauritius, the Seychelles Islands and other countries.