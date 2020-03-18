Global coronavirus cases double, exceeding 200,000, reports say

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases across the world has doubled since March 6, exceeding 200,000, as seen from data collected by TASS correspondents based on statements by officials and experts from countries hit by the outbreak. On March 6, about two and half months into the epidemic, the number of confirmed cases reached 100,000.

The global death toll has reached 8,125. The estimated average death rate currently stands at 4.06%. The rate is 3.98% for China, where the outbreak has passed its peak, and 4.11% for the rest of the world.

Among countries with over 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the death rate is the highest in Italy (7.95%). Iran is second (6.54%), followed by Spain (4.07%).

According to the Russian coronavirus response center, 147 cases have been identified in the country so far.