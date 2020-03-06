First coronavirus-related death registered in the Netherlands

HAGUE, March 6. /TASS/. A senior man has become the first victim of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Netherlands, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment reported Friday.

According to the report, the victim is a 86-year old man, who died in a Rotterdam hospital, where he received urinary system treatment. After he complained about breathing problems, he was tested for coronavirus with positive results.

By Friday afternoon, 128 coronavirus cases were registered in the Netherlands. The majority of the infected either recently visited northern Italy themselves or contacted people who did.