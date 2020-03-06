Death toll from novel coronavirus in China reaches 3,042 — authorities

BEIJING, March 6. /TASS/. The number of fatalities in the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China has reached 3,042, while 53,726 have recovered, China's National Health Commission reported on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 30 fatalities from the novel coronavirus were reported in China, while 1,681 people recovered and left hospitals. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in China reached 80,552.

In Hubei province, where the outbreak of the novel coronavirus first started, the number of confirmed cases increased by 126, to 67,592, in the past 24 hours. The death toll in Hubei rose by 29, to 2,931, in the past day. A total of 1,487 people recovered and left hospitals in Hubei in the last 24 hours, while the total number of those who recovered in the province reached 41,966.

Over 670,000 people had close contacts with those infected with the novel coronavirus, and nearly 30,000 of them remain under medical supervision.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea and Italy.

Outside of China, over 260 people died from the new coronaivurs, and the number of confirmed cases exceeded 14,700.