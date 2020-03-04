Number of coronavirus cases in South Korea exceeds 5,300 — ministry

SEOUL, March 4. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has climbed to 5,328 in South Korea, and the death toll reached 32, South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Wednesday.

Most new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the city of Daegu (405) and in the neighboring province of Gyeongsangbuk-do (89). One more coronavirus case was confirmed in Seoul, and three new cases were reported in the second-largest city of Busan. Forty-one people recovered, and around 28,400 people remain quaratined in the country.

In the last several days, the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in South Korea has been rapidly growing. On February 23, the government decided to postpone the start of the school year until March 9.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to latest reports, over 2,900 people died from the coronavirus, while the total number of confirmed cases surpassed 90,000, and around 47,200 people recovered. Outside of China, over 120 people died from the new coronaivurs, and the number of confirmed cases is almost 9,000.