Four Iranian MPs test positive for coronavirus

TEHRAN, February 28. /TASS/. Four Iranian parliamentarians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, member of the parliamentary presidium Mohammad Ali Vakili said in a tweet on Friday.

Thirty Majlis lawmakers underwent testing for coronavirus. At the moment, four of them have tested positive, he wrote in his Twitter account.

On Thursday, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Relations Commission Mojtaba Zonnour said that he had tested positive for the virus. Earlier, on Tuesday, Iranian MP Mahmoud Sadeghi and Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi also confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), IRNA news agency informed on Thursday.