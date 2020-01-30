Netanyahu meets with Israeli citizen Issachar, her mother at Vnukovo Airport

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara have met with Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman, who had been pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and her mother Yaffa, at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, the prime minister’s office reported on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara have met at Vnukovo Airport with Naama Issachar, who had been released from a Russian prison earlier today," the report said. The photo of the meeting posted by the office shows that Naama was accompanied by her mother Yaffa.