ECHR does not recognize second Khodorkovsky-Lebedev case as political

PARIS, January 14. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) partially satisfied a lawsuit filed by ex-CEO of the now-defunct Yukos oil company Mikhail Khodorkovsky and former Menatep Group CEO Platon Lebedev, but did not acknowledge their complaints that the criminal case against them was politically motivated. The court ruling regarding the so-called second case was published on the ECHR’s website on Tuesday.

The court said in a press release that it "unanimously held that there was no need to examine the applicants’ complaints under Article 18 (limitation on use of restrictions on rights) in conjunction with Articles 6 and 7 and Article 4 of Protocol No. 7 (right not to be tried or punished twice), and, no violation of Article 18 in conjunction with Article 8."

In the meantime, the court satisfied the duo’s complaints over the violation of Article 6 of the Convention, which guarantees the right to a fair trial, acknowledging their claims about the court’s refusal to listen to several defense witnesses and interrogate the plaintiffs’ experts.