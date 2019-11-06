Europe unable to ensure own energy security with wind, solar power — Hungarian minister

PECS /Hungary/, November 6. /TASS/. Europe will be unable to provide itself with enough energy using only wind and solar power, which popularity has been rocketing recently, Janos Suli, a Hungarian minister without portfolio in charge of Paks II nuclear power plant, said at the AtomEco 2019 forum on Wednesday.

"Everybody is constantly trying to push for renewable energy sources. They say the sun and wind are crucial, while the nuclear energy industry is hazardous production, and it must be excluded from the energy balance," Suli said. "It is a misconception. There is not a single European city or town that can supply itself with energy using just solar power or wind energy," he added.

According to the Hungarian minister, it is impossible to achieve goals of the Paris Agreement without the nuclear energy industry. Along with this, the climate change fight might have a negative impact on the development of peaceful nuclear energy.

"We can see that the climate and environmental protection is a fashionable topic. Should we fixate on that, the nuclear industry will fell victim. However, without the nuclear energy industry we will be incapable to achieve the climate protection objectives," Suli stressed.