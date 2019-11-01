Turkey hands over 18 Syrian servicemen to Russia — defense ministry

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. /TASS/. Turkey has handed over to Russia18 Syrian servicemen captured by groups supporting Ankara in the north of Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.

"Eighteen [Syrian] servicemen detained during search, reconnaissance and military activities to the south-east of Ras al-Ayna on October 29, were handed over [to the Russian side] as a result of coordination with the Russian authorities," the ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier that he held talks with Russian colleagues about handing over 18 Syrian servicemen to Moscow. He added that two of them were injured and received medical assistance.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions aimed at settling the sitution in northeastern Syria.