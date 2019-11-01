No progress yet on reforming Syrian constitution — opposition delegate

"We have determined representatives to the small group which will be tasked with designing constitutional reform," al-Khalidi said adding that "no other decisions have been made yet."

GENEVA, October 31. /TASS/. Participants in the session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee have not yet reached any decisions on reforming the constitution but determined candidates for the small group tasked with considering concrete proposals, opposition representative to the Syrian Constitutional Committee Firas al-Khalidi told TASS on Thursday.

He noted that the Syrian Constitutional Committee will continue its work on Friday and possibly Saturday, after which most participants will leave Geneva. "Starting next week, work will be continued in the small group. When it comes to the date for the next session of the full committee, it has not been coordinated yet," he said.

Al-Khalidi added that the work on the constitutional reform has not started on Thursday yet but noted that participants have certain ideas about the principles that need to be included. "Those are human rights, separation of powers between the president and the parliament. There are some difficulties in this regard," he said.

At the same time, al-Khalidi stressed that despite disagreements with the government, the opposition plans to continue working in the Constitutional Committee and has not plans to leave it. "We will continue working for the future of Syria, despite attempts by the governmental delegation to raise noise and level accusations against us," he stated.

Another opposition representative Muhannad Dleikan said that he does not see a problem in the fact that mostly political issues were discussed at the session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on Thursday. "Yes, we touched upon political issues at the first session. There is no problem in discussing political matters in order to end tensions in our country as soon as possible," Dleikan said. "We will have time to talk about constitutional problems," he added.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was established in accordance with the resolution adopted at the Congress of Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi in January 2018. The committee includes 150 delegates (50 each from Damascus, opposition and civil society). The first session of the committee took place on October 30 in Geneva.