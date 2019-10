ANKARA, October 19. /TASS/. Ankara stays poised to continue Operation Peace Spring in Syria if Kurdish troops of the People’s Protection Units do not leave the ‘safe zone’, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulisi Akar said on Saturday.

"Unless the terrorists pull out of the safe area, as the agreement reached with the United States says, we will go ahead with the operation," he said in the city of Kayseri.

His speech has been aired by the NTV channel.