Russian PM, Serbian president to watch military parade in Belgrade

BELGRADE, October 18. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will attend the Serbian Armed Forces’ parade marking the 75th anniversary of Belgrade’s liberation from Nazis, the Serbian presidential press service said on Friday.

"President Vucic and Prime Minister Medvedev will attend a demonstration of combat readiness Freedom-2019 by the Army of Serbia to commemorate Day of Belgrade’s Liberation," the statement says.

Apart from the parade, the 45-minute-long talks with Vucic have been scheduled during Medvedev’s visit along with ceremonial signing of bilateral agreements, in particular, on a 172.5-million-euro loan and on the Rosatom-sponsored construction of a peaceful nuclear energy center in Serbia.

A joint press conference of the president and the prime minister is also scheduled to take place. The visit is due to wrap up with a concert in Belgrade’s Sava Center, the Serbian leader’s press service reports.

According to the Serbian Defense Ministry, the 19 October parade will be held at Batajnica military airfield outside Belgrade. It will feature more than 2,400 service members, 100 combat vehicles and systems, and 25 aircraft. BRDM-2 armored personnel carriers, MiG-29 fighter jets, and Mi-35 and three Mi-17 helicopters, which Russia donated to Serbia in military aid, will add zest to the parade.