At least 13 civilians killed by Turkish air strike against refugee convoy in Syria — TV

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Turkish warplanes on Friday attacked a convoy of refugees on the Tell-Tamer - Ayn Issa road in northern Syria, the Al Mayadeen television network reports. The strike reportedly left 13 killed and injured 70 others.

The Syrian SANA news agency earlier reported that Turkish jets killed five civilians and wounded 20 more in an attack on Umm al-Heyr community. Reports on more injuries are also coming from the district of Zerkan situated east of Ras al-Ayn town also struck by Turkish Air Force. At least eight people were injured there.

On Friday, the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accused the Turkish Armed Forces of carrying out attacks on civilians in the town of Ras al-Ayn in northeast Syria. "Despite the agreement to halt the fighting, [Turkish] air and artillery attacks continue to target the positions of fighters [and] civilian settlements [in Ras al-Ayn]," a Kurdish representative said in a statement.

On Thursday, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to pause the Peace Spring operation. Turkey consented to a 120-hour ceasefire so that Kurdish units making up the coalition of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) could leave the areas of the border security zone that Ankara is attempting to create. Turkey designates a terrorist status to many Kurdish organizations. If Kurds leave the area, the Turkish Armed Forces' operation will be ceased pursuant to the agreement reached by Ankara and Washington.