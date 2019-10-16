Ukrainian parliament to set up commission to restore territorial integrity

KIEV, October 17. /TASS/. Members of Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, plans to set up a temporary special commission on restoring the territorial integrity and safeguarding sovereignty of Ukraine.

The proposal, initiated by the Golos faction, was registered with the parliament’s secretariat on Wednesday, according to Verkhovna Rada’s official website.

The commission will be tasked with "defining principles and establishing the sequence of stages which Ukrainian governmental bodies and officials must observe, [and which are] aimed at restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty" of the country

According to the draft, the main goal of the initiative is to "ensure countermeasures against possible threats to Ukraine’s national interests in preparing and carrying out events aimed at deoccupation and reintegration of the occupied territories of Ukraine."

In line with the proposal, the commission is to be set up for a one-year term. It will deliver reports during parliamentary sessions every three months.

Sergei Rakhmanin, who chairs the Golos party faction in the parliament, was suggested to chair the commission, while Alexander Korniyenko from the pro-presidential Servant of the People faction in Verkhovna Rada was nominated to the post of his deputy. In total, the commission is to comprise 12 members of parliament representing all factions.

According to Rakhmanin, the commission’s work would be "difficult," but, in his opinion, lawmakers "will be able to find points of convergence" and contribute to the peace settlement process in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region.