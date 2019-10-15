EU mulls possibility of emergency summit on Brexit

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The European Union may convene an emergency summit to discuss the UK’s withdrawal from the union in late October, BBC reported on Tuesday.

"There are also renewed mutterings about a new Brexit summit maybe towards the end of the month," the broadcaster said.

Besides, an announcement of "great progress" is expected to be made during the planned October 17-18 EU summit in Brussels. Apart from Brexit, the summit is also expected to focus on Turkey’s actions in Syria.

The UK was supposed to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, two years after a written withdrawal notice was submitted to the EU. However, the UK House of Commons has thrice rejected the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Theresa May’s government and Brussels.

As a result, the EU first agreed to postpone Brexit until April-May and then granted another extension until October 31. Failing to achieve the crucial task of her premiership and steer the country of this deadlock, May was forced to resign. Her successor Boris Johnson now insists that the UK will not request a new extension and will leave the EU on October 31 "no ifs or buts.".