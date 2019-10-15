US takes wives of 50 foreign mercenaries who fought alongside terrorists out of Syria -—TV

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. US servicemen transferred family members of foreign mercenaries, who fought alongside the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), from Syria to Iraq, Syria’s Al Ekhbariya TV channel said.

According to the channel’s sources, the families who were earlier kept in the Al Hawl special camp, were flown to Iraq aboard a US military plane from the US air base near the town of Ash Shaddadi in the south of the northeastern Syria’s al-Hasakah Governorate.

The Al Mayadeen TV channel, in turn, said the US move was not coordinated with the Iraqi authorities.

A source in the Iraqi presidential administration described the move as inadmissible.