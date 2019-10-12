US troops came under fire from Turkish positions in Syria — Pentagon

US trying to convince Turkey to stop military operation in Syria — Pompeo

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. US troops came under artillery fire from Turkish positions near the Syrian city of Kobani, the US Department of Defense said in a statement released on Friday.

"U.S. troops in the vicinity of Kobani came under artillery fire from Turkish positions at approximately 9 p.m. local Oct. 11," the statement said.

"The explosion occurred within a few hundred meters of a location outside the Security Mechanism zone and in an area known by the Turks to have U.S. forces present," the Pentagon added.

"All U.S. forces are accounted for with no injuries," the statement noted adding that "U.S. Forces have not withdrawn from Kobani."

"The United States remains opposed to the Turkish military move into Syria and especially objects to Turkish operations outside the Security Mechanism zone and in areas where the Turks know U.S. forces are present," the statement said.

"The U.S. demands that Turkey avoid actions that could result in immediate defensive action," the Pentagon stressed.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. Syria's SANA news agency slammed the operation as an act of aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions.