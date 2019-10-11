US did not block UNSC consensus statement on Turkey — diplomatic mission

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 11. /TASS/. Any suggestions that the United States blocked a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) consensus statement on Turkey after consultations on the situation in northeastern Syria are false, the United States mission to the United Nations Organization said on its official Twitter account on Thursday.

"As POTUS [President of the United States] has made abundantly clear, the U.S. has not endorsed Turkey's decision to mount a military incursion in Syria," the US mission said. "Turkey is now responsible, & failure to play by the rules, protect vulnerable populations & guarantee that ISIS [Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, terrorist organization banned in Russia] does not reconstitute will have consequences," the mission added.

"Any suggestion that the United States blocked a UNSC consensus statement on Turkey in closed consultations is utterly false. We have been clear we don't endorse Turkey's military incursion in Syria," the US mission stressed.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. Syria's SANA news agency slammed the operation as an act of aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. The United Kingdom, Germany and France requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation.