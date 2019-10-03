Russia for equal, indivisible security based on collective work, says Putin

"Our country is focused on strengthening security and stability, the struggle against international terrorism and other challenges and threats. We work for creating an international system (incorporating Asia) of equal and indivisible security based on vast collective efforts," Putin said.

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia stands for equal and indivisible security based on vast collective efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the international discussion club Valdai on Thursday.

In his opinion pragmatic and lasting relations of mutual respect can be established precisely among genuinely independent and sovereign states.

"Russia is historically and sincerely committed to such approaches and implements a positive agenda. We stand for the strict observance of international law and respect and build interstate relations and contacts on a fair democratic basis with a special emphasis on the UN Charter," Putin said.

"In three weeks from now Sochi will host the Russia-Africa summit. We are going to offer to our African counterparts a vast agenda of equal cooperation encompassing very different spheres: the economy, energy, transport, education and ecology," Putin said.