Putin urges world’s nations to act together, rejecting stereotypes

Putin urged flexibility, "which would not mean rejecting the system, but would mean an ability to arrange a difficult process proceeding from the realities, which presupposes an ability to take into account different systems of culture and values, and teamwork in which stereotypes and geopolitical patterns will be rejected," Putin said. "This is the only way for efficiently solving the tasks at the global level, and at the regional and national levels as well," Putin added.

SOCHI, October 3./TASS/. The interests of the world’s nations are not always the same, but they must learn to act together, rejecting stereotypes, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

Each state has its objective interest that are not always the same as the interests of the other nations, Putin went on to say. "This is also clear. But there is also a feeling of shared responsibility," the president stressed.

He reiterated that back in 2015, the decision was made to launch a Russian operation in Syria. "Far from everybody, including experts who were among the audience (of the Valdai Club) then, were sure that this could end in a positive way," he said. "And some foreign partners, of course I am not referring to the attending experts, but to some foreign partners, which whom we work on the global arena, even tries to impede, frankly speaking," Putin added.

The terrorist groups that had been practically gaining the upper hand, were defeated in the operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, he reiterated. Besides, the operation prevented the return of hundreds and thousands of armed militants to Russia and the neighboring countries, with which it has a transparent border and no visas are required, Putin stressed.