Slovakia suspends MiG-29 jet’s training flights after latest crash

PRAGUE, September 29. /TASS/. Slovakia’s Air Force command has made a decision to temporarily suspend training flights of Mikoyan MiG-29 supersonic fighter jets, Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Danka Capakova said on Sunday.

"Training flights of the MiG-29 have been temporarily halted after one of the jets crashed on Saturday evening near Zlate Moravce in the Nitra region [in western Slovakia," the spokeswoman was quoted by the Slovak radio as saying. "This decision won’t affect the airspace’s security," she noted.

The pilot of the MiG-29 ejected and is currently in hospital. His life is not under threat. The pilot managed to steer the jet away from a populated and industrial area, showing high professional skills.

According to preliminary data, the crash might have been caused by the lack of fuel. The Defense Ministry has not confirmed this theory. A special commission has been set up to investigate the crash.