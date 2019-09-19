Russian Energy Minister describes trilateral gas consultations as constructive

BRUSSELS, September 19. / TASS /. The trilateral gas consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the EC that ended in Brussels turned out to be the most constructive for many years, the head of the Russian Ministry of Energy Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"The consultations were very constructive, maybe this is the first time in many recent consultations," he said. "The conversation was very constructive; we heard from our Ukrainian partners an interest in continuing to work from January 2020. They presented us with a regulatory framework that will be implemented starting in January 1, 2020," Novak added.

According to him, Russia at the meeting outlined the need to "regulate litigation within the agreement." "This is a very important point to ensure economically feasible gas supplies through the Ukrainian gas transportation system," Novak said.