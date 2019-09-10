UK Parliament once again rejects premier’s proposal to hold early polls

LONDON, September 10. /TASS/. The House of Commons of the UK Parliament has once again rejected an initiative by the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold early parliamentary elections in October.

During the vote, aired by the parliamentary TV channel on Monday night, the initiative was supported by 293 members of parliament, which is way below the required minimum of 434 ‘yes’ votes, or two thirds of the parliament.

A total of 46 lawmakers voted against the proposal.

The threshold of 434 votes can be reached only with support from the opposition. However, the Labour Party and other opposition forces said they would support early parliamentary polls only after Johnson requests a Brexit delay from the European Union. The UK prime minister has so far ruled out the possibility.