Abe wants to take talks on peace treaty to new level at meeting with Putin

TOKYO, September 4. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes to take the talks on a peace treaty with Russia to a new level at the upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I want to have an honest conversation with President Putin to take the talks on a peace treaty to a new level," Abe told reporters before departing for Vladivostok to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He added that "agreements reached in 2016 in Nagato with the president are being implemented" and expressed hope that the meeting in Vladivostok will facilitate their further realization.

Abe also noted that active preparations are underway for conducting joint economic activities on the Kuril Islands.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Putin and Abe will meet on September 5 on the sidelines of the EEF.