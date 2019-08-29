Over 16,000 enterprises resume production in Aleppo — governor

ALEPPO /Syria/, August 29. /TASS/. More than 16,000 manufacturing enterprises had been rebuilt and resumed their work in the Syrian city of Aleppo and its outskirts, Aleppo governor Hussein Ahmad Diab told reporters on Thursday.

Before the Syrian civil conflict broke out, the area had about 34,000 factories and plants.

"Regretfully, during the war all those facilities were shelled and plundered by terrorists. Effort to rebuild them began after the liberation of Aleppo. Now, over 16,000 production enterprises began their work," the governor said.

During the Syrian civil war, Aleppo saw fierce fighting between pro-government troops and militants. Syria’s most populated city was completely liberated from terrorists in 2016.

The city’s famous citadel and the old city quarter were among the terrorists’ main targets, who sought to destroy those objects of cultural heritage.

"The citadel withstood all this evil. Militants dug tunnels to blow up the old city, but their plans failed. At present, a commission of historians, restoration specialists and philanthropists has been comprised to restore cultural heritage sites," Diab said.