Putin says cautiously optimistic about situation in Ukraine

FORT DE BREGANCON /France/, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he is cautiously optimistic about the situation in Ukraine.

He told journalists ahead of talks with French President Emanuel Macron that the situation in Donbass would be on the agenda. "I will inform Mr. President about my latest contacts with Ukraine’s new president [Vladimir Zelensky]," he said.

"There are certain things that can be discussed and that inspire some cautious optimism," Putin added.

After Zelensky was inaugurated as Ukraine’s president, Putin has had two telephone conversations with him, on July 11 and August 7, to discuss issues of the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, prisoner release, Normandy format activities and the implementation of the Minsk accords.